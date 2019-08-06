Hernandez’s triple leads DSL D-backs2 to 7-4 win over DSL Phillies White

, (AP) -- Alexander Hernandez hit a three-run triple in the sixth inning, leading the DSL D-backs2 to a 7-4 win over the DSL Phillies White on Tuesday. The DSL D-backs2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

The triple by Hernandez, part of a four-run inning, tied the game 4-4 before Esteban Aquino hit an RBI double later in the inning.

The DSL D-backs2 later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Danyer Sanabria hit an RBI single, while Ricardo Caldera hit an RBI triple in the eighth.

Carlos Telleria (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Aldemar Rivas (3-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Phillies White, Juan Herrera homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Juan Mendez tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home.

With the win, DSL D-backs2 improved to 7-1 against DSL Phillies White this season.