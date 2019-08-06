Menez expected to start as San Francisco hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (59-53, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-57, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (6-6, 3.80 ERA) Giants: Conner Menez (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Washington will square off at Oracle Park on Tuesday.

The Giants are 25-29 in home games. San Francisco's lineup has 118 home runs this season, Pablo Sandoval leads them with 14 homers.

The Nationals have gone 28-28 away from home. Washington's team on-base percentage of .330 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .396. The Nationals won the last meeting 4-0. Erick Fedde earned his second victory and Anthony Rendon went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Washington. Jeff Samardzija took his ninth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 41 extra base hits and is batting .240. Donovan Solano is 8-for-22 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 24 home runs home runs and is slugging .604. Juan Soto is 9-for-35 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .255 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: 10-day IL (oblique).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 60-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Roenis Elias: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Howie Kendrick: 10-day IL (hamstring).