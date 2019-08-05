Sierra leads New Orleans to 5-2 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Magneuris Sierra hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 5-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Monday. The Baby Cakes swept the four-game series with the win.

The home run by Sierra gave the Baby Cakes a 5-2 lead and capped a five-run inning for New Orleans. Earlier in the inning, New Orleans tied the game when Deven Marrero scored on a groundout and then took the lead when Gabriel Guerrero hit an RBI double.

In the bottom of the fourth, Salt Lake took the lead on an RBI triple by Nick Franklin and an RBI single by Jo Adell.

Parker Bugg (2-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jason Alexander (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Bees did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Franklin tripled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Bees.