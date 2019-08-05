Escobar, Viloria lead the way for DSL Phillies Red

, (AP) -- Derek Escobar tripled and doubled, scoring two runs as the DSL Phillies Red beat the DSL Nationals 6-3 on Monday.

Uziel Viloria homered and singled with two RBIs for DSL Phillies Red.

Down 1-0 in the first, DSL Nationals tied the game when Raymi Gomez hit an RBI single, bringing home Christopher De La Cruz.

DSL Phillies Red answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Adony Mejia drove in two runs and Kervin Pichardo drove in one en route to the three-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DSL Phillies Red added to their lead in the fifth when Viloria hit a two-run home run.

DSL Phillies Red right-hander Manuel Urias (3-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Bernardo Hiraldo (2-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over five innings.

Daniel Marte singled three times for the DSL Nationals.

With the win, DSL Phillies Red remains undefeated (7-0) against DSL Nationals this season.