Mets’ Canó has torn hamstring, back on injured list

New York Mets' Robinson Cano makes his way to the dugout after injuring his left hamstring while rounding first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. AP Photo

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó is back on the injured list, this time with a torn left hamstring.

Canó was placed on the IL on Monday, a day after he got hurt while rounding first base during a game at Pittsburgh.

"That's devastating," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. "You don't know what's next,"

New York said an exam determined surgery is not necessary but would not project Canó's return.

"We really don't have a timeline," Callaway said. "You just treat it daily and see what happens."

In his first season with the Mets after being acquired from Seattle, the 36-year-old was limited to one game between May 22 and June 16 because of a strained left quadriceps. He is hitting .252 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs, including nine hits in his last 15 at-bats.

New York recalled infielder Luis Guillorme from Triple-A Syracuse.