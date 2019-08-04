Encarnacion’s homer leads Jupiter to 5-2 win over Florida

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jerar Encarnacion hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 5-2 win over the Florida Fire Frogs in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Encarnacion capped a three-run inning and gave the Hammerheads a 3-1 lead after Connor Scott hit an RBI triple earlier in the inning.

The Hammerheads extended their lead in the sixth when Justin Twine hit a two-run single.

Jupiter left-hander Braxton Garrett (6-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Freddy Tarnok (2-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing five runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

For the Fire Frogs, Drew Lugbauer homered and singled, driving home two runs.