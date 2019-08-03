Mahtook, Schwindel lift Toledo over Louisville 7-5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Mikie Mahtook homered and singled, scoring three runs as the Toledo Mud Hens beat the Louisville Bats 7-5 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mud Hens and a three-game winning streak for the Bats.

Frank Schwindel homered and singled with three runs and three RBIs for Toledo.

Toledo went up 4-1 in the third after Schwindel hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 7-3, the Bats cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Christian Colon hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Toledo right-hander Tim Adleman (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Vladimir Gutierrez (3-10) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over five innings.

Colon homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Bats.