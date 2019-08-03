Navarro’s homer leads Monterrey to 6-0 win over Durango

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Yamaico Navarro hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 6-0 win over the Generales de Durango on Saturday.

The home run by Navarro scored Tony Campana and Victor Mendoza to give the Sultanes a 3-0 lead.

The Sultanes later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Ali Solis and Amadeo Zazueta both drove in a run, while Campana hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alfredo Hurtado in the eighth.

Monterrey starter Logan Darnell (3-3) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Amilcar Gaxiola (4-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings.

The Generales were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Sultanes' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Monterrey improved to 7-1 against Durango this season.