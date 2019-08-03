Rangers host Tigers, look to build on Lynn’s strong showing

Detroit Tigers (32-73, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (55-54, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (6-8, 3.95 ERA) Rangers: Adrian Sampson (6-8, 5.32 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Lance Lynn. Lynn pitched seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts against Detroit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rangers are 33-22 in home games. Texas has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with 22, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Tigers are 19-37 on the road. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with an OBP of .336. The Rangers won the last meeting 5-4. Lance Lynn earned his 14th victory and Hunter Pence went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Tyler Alexander took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 43 extra base hits and is batting .276. Rougned Odor is 14-for-39 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 34 extra base hits and has 37 RBIs. Cabrera is 7-for-29 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .300 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Tigers: 2-8, .206 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (biceps), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (forearm), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Jesse Biddle: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (wrist).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (finger), Christin Stewart: 7-day IL (concussion), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).