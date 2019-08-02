Naranjo hits walk-off single in 10th, AZL Indians Red beats AZL Reds 6-5

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Joe Naranjo hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the AZL Indians Red beat the AZL Reds 6-5 on Saturday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the AZL Reds.

Gabriel Rodriguez scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double.

The AZL Indians Red scored two runs in the eighth before AZL Reds took a 5-4 lead in the 10th when Caleb Van Blake scored on an error.

Jhan Rodriguez (3-1) got the win in relief while Ronard Soto (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Sebastian Almonte tripled and singled for the AZL Reds.