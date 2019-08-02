Beer’s single leads Jackson to 4-1 win over Mobile

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Seth Beer hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 4-1 win over the Mobile BayBears on Friday.

The single by Beer scored Daulton Varsho and Pavin Smith to give the Generals a 2-0 lead.

Mobile answered in the top of the next frame when Brandon Marsh hit a solo home run to get within one.

The Generals later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Camden Duzenack hit a solo home run, while Varsho hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Varsho homered and singled, scoring two runs for Jackson.

Jackson right-hander Matt Peacock (8-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Greg Mahle (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the BayBears, Gareth Morgan doubled and singled.

Jackson improved to 9-3 against Mobile this season.