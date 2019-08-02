Yon hits two homers as Billings gets past Idaho Falls 9-1

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Edwin Yon hit a pair of homers, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 9-1 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

James Free and Leonardo Seminati also homered for the Mustangs.

The home runs by Yon, both solo shots, came in the second off Cole Watts and in the seventh off Bryar Johnson.

Billings starter Carlos Carreno (3-4) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Watts (0-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.