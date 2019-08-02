Blue Jays ride 4-game win streak into matchup with Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays (44-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (36-72, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD Orioles: Aaron Brooks (2-4, 5.46 ERA)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Orioles are 16-31 against AL East teams. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .315.

The Blue Jays are 16-28 against AL East Division teams. Toronto is slugging .417 as a unit. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .571. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 11-2. Trent Thornton earned his fourth victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs for Toronto. Asher Wojciechowski registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 51 extra base hits and is batting .282. Anthony Santander is 14-for-46 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .441. Guerrero Jr. is 15-for-36 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by six runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), John Means: 10-day IL (bicep), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Stevie Wilkerson: day-to-day (knee), Dwight Smith Jr.: 10-day IL (calf), Hanser Alberto: day-to-day (shin), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 10-day IL (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Randal Grichuk: day-to-day (face), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Luke Maile: 10-day IL (oblique).