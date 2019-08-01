Sierra has 3 hits, leads New Orleans to 11-4 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Magneuris Sierra, Isan Diaz, Tyler Heineman and Gabriel Guerrero recorded three hits each, as New Orleans beat the Las Vegas Aviators 11-4 on Thursday.

Sierra homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.

New Orleans took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a double by Rosell Herrera that scored Deven Marrero.

After the teams traded runs in the second, the Aviators cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Mark Payton hit a solo home run.

The Baby Cakes later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the sixth.

New Orleans starter Cody Poteet (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over seven innings. Opposing starter Brian Howard (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over five innings.

For the Aviators, Payton homered and doubled three times, scoring two runs. Sheldon Neuse homered and singled, scoring two runs.