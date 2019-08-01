Walker leads Winston-Salem over Lynchburg in a 9-7 slugfest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Steele Walker hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three as the Winston-Salem Dash beat the Lynchburg Hillcats 9-7 on Thursday.

Lynchburg cut the deficit to 6-5 in the second after Luke Wakamatsu hit a two-run home run.

After Winston-Salem added a run in the second on a single by Tate Blackman, the Dash added to their lead in the third inning when Walker hit a two-run home run.

The Hillcats saw their comeback attempt come up short after Wakamatsu hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to cut the Winston-Salem lead to 9-7.

Jacob Lindgren (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Lynchburg starter Kirk McCarty (2-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Hillcats, Wakamatsu homered twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.