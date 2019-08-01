Salazar leads Dayton to 3-2 win over Bowling Green

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Eduardo Salazar pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Dayton Dragons over the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 3-2 win on Thursday.

Salazar struck out five and walked one while allowing two hits.

Bowling Green took a 2-1 lead in the seventh after Grant Witherspoon hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Roberto Alvarez.

Dayton answered in the bottom of the frame, taking the lead for good when Alvarez singled to bring home Witherspoon.

Clate Schmidt (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Joel Peguero (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.