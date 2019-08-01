Zavolas, McInerney lift Carolina over Down East 7-0

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Pat McInerney had four hits, and Noah Zavolas allowed just three hits over six innings as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 7-0 on Thursday. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Mudcats and a three-game winning streak for the Wood Ducks.

Zavolas (6-5) struck out eight and walked one to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the third, Carolina took the lead on a single by Payton Henry that scored Mario Feliciano. The Mudcats then added a run in the sixth and five in the seventh. In the sixth, Zach Clark hit an RBI single, while Eddie Silva hit a three-run home run and Tristen Lutz hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

John King (2-3) went four innings, allowing one run and seven hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

The Wood Ducks were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Mudcats' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Down East is 13-4 against Carolina this season.