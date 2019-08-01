Espino’s homer leads Kingsport to 11-10 win over Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Sebastian Espino hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to an 11-10 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mets and a three-game winning streak for the Blue Jays.

The home run by Espino scored Tanner Murphy and Gregory Guerrero to give the Mets a 3-1 lead.

Trailing 6-3, the Blue Jays tied the game in the fifth inning when Davis Schneider hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Steward Berroa.

The Mets took the lead for good in the sixth when Espino scored on an error.

Hector Rodriguez (2-2) got the win in relief while Aldo Ovando (1-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

The Blue Jays failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.