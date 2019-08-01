Avans’ single leads Tulsa to 1-0 win over NW Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Drew Avans hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 1-0 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday.

Logan Landon scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Starter Parker Curry (4-5) got the win while Franco Terrero (2-5) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.

The Naturals were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Drillers' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.