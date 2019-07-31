Morgan hits walk-off single, Lancaster beats Rancho Cuca. 7-6

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Luke Morgan hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Lancaster JetHawks topped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 7-6 on Wednesday.

Ryan Vilade scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a single by Morgan.

After Rancho Cuca.'s Jeren Kendall hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth, Lancaster cut the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the inning when Matt McLaughlin hit a two-run double.

Hayden Roberts (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Guillermo Zuniga (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Starling Heredia doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Quakes. Deacon Liput homered and singled, scoring two runs.