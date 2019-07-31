Corcino, Rios lead Okla. City to 5-3 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Edwin Rios doubled and singled, and Daniel Corcino hurled six scoreless innings as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the Salt Lake Bees 5-3 on Wednesday.

Corcino (8-4) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked three while allowing three hits.

After four scoreless innings, Okla. City got on the board in the top of the fifth when Gavin Lux hit an RBI single, scoring Shane Peterson.

After Okla. City added two runs in the seventh, the Bees cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jarrett Parker hit a two-run single.

The Dodgers later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Kyle Garlick hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Connor Joe to secure the victory.

Salt Lake saw its comeback attempt come up short after Taylor Ward hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Okla. City lead to 5-3.

Nick Tropeano (2-5) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out eight in the Pacific Coast League game.