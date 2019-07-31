Serrano’s single leads AZL Athletics Gold to 12-9 win over AZL Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Iraj Serrano hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 12-9 win over the AZL Angels on Thursday.

The single by Serrano came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the AZL Athletics Gold a 10-9 lead. Later in the inning, Cesare Astorri hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Joshwan Wright.

The AZL Athletics Gold tacked on another run in the seventh when Elvis Peralta hit an RBI single, bringing home Wilson Alvarez.

David Leal (3-0) got the win in relief while Yeyson Velez (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Marlon Marcano singled three times for the AZL Angels.