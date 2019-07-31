Wing’s single leads Aguascalientes to 19-18 win over Laguna

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Michael Wing hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 19-18 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Wednesday.

The single by Wing, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 18-18 before Saul Soto drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning.

Anthony Carter (10-5) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Alejandro Chavarria (2-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Aguascalientes took advantage of some erratic Laguna pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Michael Choice had four hits, while Francisco Rivera and Ciro Norzagaray recorded three apiece for Laguna in a losing effort. The Algodoneros also scored a season-high 18 runs.