Sierra’s single leads South Bend to 5-1 win over West Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Jonathan Sierra hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 5-1 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday.

The single by Sierra scored Luke Reynolds and Nelson Maldonado to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead.

The Cubs later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Brennen Davis hit an RBI single, while Yonathan Perlaza hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Clayton Daniel in the sixth.

South Bend starter Brailyn Marquez (5-4) picked up the win after not allowing a hit or run over six innings. Opposing starter Robbie Welhaf (3-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing five runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

With the win, South Bend improved to 12-4 against West Michigan this season.