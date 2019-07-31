Hurtado, Foyle lead Beloit to 12-5 win over Cedar Rapids

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Devin Foyle had two hits and scored three runs, and Jhenderson Hurtado allowed just one hit over six innings as the Beloit Snappers defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 12-5 on Wednesday.

Hurtado (1-0) allowed two runs while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win.

Beloit had a big nine-run third inning in the blowout victory. The Snappers sent 13 men to the plate as Anthony Churlin hit a two-run single en route to the 11-run lead.

Kody Funderburk (0-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing 10 runs and eight hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.