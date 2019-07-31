Mallard’s single leads Hudson Valley to 7-5 win over Auburn

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Mason Mallard hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 7-5 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Wednesday.

The single by Mallard, part of a three-run inning, gave the Renegades a 5-3 lead before Cristhian Pedroza scored on a forceout later in the inning.

The Renegades tacked on another run in the fifth when Beau Brundage scored on a wild pitch.

Auburn saw its comeback attempt come up short after Landerson Pena scored on a forceout and Eric Senior hit an RBI single in the seventh to cut the Hudson Valley lead to 7-5.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Greg Jones tripled and singled, scoring two runs for Hudson Valley.

Colby White (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Auburn starter Niomar Gomez (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.