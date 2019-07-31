Casteel, Pache lift Mississippi over Mobile 6-3

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Ryan Casteel homered and doubled, driving home two runs as the Mississippi Braves beat the Mobile BayBears 6-3 on Wednesday.

Cristian Pache tripled and singled with an RBI and a run for Mississippi.

Mobile cut the deficit to 4-3 in the sixth after Jo Adell hit a solo home run.

The Braves added to their lead in the eighth inning when Carlos Martinez hit a two-run home run.

Mississippi right-hander Jasseel De La Cruz (3-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Luis Madero (4-9) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings.

Jordan Zimmerman singled three times for the BayBears.