Wright leads Gwinnett to 4-1 win over Norfolk

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Kyle Wright allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Gwinnett Stripers over the Norfolk Tides in a 4-1 win on Wednesday.

Wright (9-4) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking two to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Gwinnett extended its lead when Andres Blanco hit a three-run home run.

Norfolk answered in the next half-inning when Mason Williams hit an RBI single, driving in Engelb Vielma to get within three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Keegan Akin (4-5) went four innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the International League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

Gwinnett improved to 10-4 against Norfolk this season.