DSL D-backs2 beats DSL Tigers1 3-1
, (AP) -- Ricardo Caldera scored on a groundout in the fifth inning, leading the DSL D-backs2 to a 3-1 win over the DSL Tigers1 on Wednesday.
The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL D-backs2 a 2-1 lead before Deivis Vegas scored on a groundout later in the inning.
In the top of the first, DSL Tigers1 took the lead on a solo home run by Adinso Reyes. DSL D-backs2 answered in the second inning when Carlos Goris hit a solo home run.
Starter Carlos Telleria (2-1) got the win while Juan Herrera (1-3) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.
Reyes homered, doubled and singled for the DSL Tigers1.
DSL D-backs2 improved to 6-1 against DSL Tigers1 this season.
