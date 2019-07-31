Perez leads DSL Rockies to 7-2 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Carlos Perez tossed five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Rockies over the DSL Twins in a 7-2 win on Wednesday.

Perez (5-1) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing two hits.

DSL Rockies took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a single by Gabriel Gil that scored Pedro Mota.

Following the big inning, the DSL Twins cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jose Rodriguez scored on an error and Rhodery Diaz hit a sacrifice fly.

The DSL Rockies later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Juan Brito hit an RBI single, while Ivan Burgos scored on an error in the eighth.

Giovahniey German (0-6) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

With the win, DSL Rockies remains undefeated (6-0) against DSL Twins this season.