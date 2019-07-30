Frias leads Hillsboro to 4-3 win over Everett

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Luis Frias allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Hillsboro Hops over the Everett AquaSox in a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Frias (3-3) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Everett cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth after DeAires Moses hit an RBI single, bringing home Luis Joseph.

The Hops added to their lead in the sixth inning when Joe Gillette hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AquaSox saw their comeback attempt come up short after Joseph hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Cesar Izturis Jr. in the seventh to cut the Hillsboro lead to 4-3.

Damon Casetta-Stubbs (3-1) went four innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

For the AquaSox, Joseph tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.