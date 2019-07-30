Puebla beats Leon 15-6

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Antonio Lamas and Issmael Salas scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 15-6 win over the Bravos de Leon on Tuesday.

The play came in the midst of an eight-run inning and tied the game 6-6. Later in the inning, Puebla took the lead when Sergio Perez hit an RBI single and then added to it when Mario Vega, Perez and Miguel Guzman scored on an error.

The Pericos later scored five runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Ryan Luna (3-0) got the win in relief while Craig Stem (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Daniel Cornejo singled four times, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Bravos.