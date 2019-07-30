Ramos’ double leads Florida to 2-0 win over Clearwater

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Jefrey Ramos hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 2-0 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday.

The double by Ramos, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Kevin Josephina hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Matt Hartman (1-5) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Keylan Killgore (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Threshers were held scoreless for the 13th time this season, while the Fire Frogs' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.