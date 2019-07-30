Golf Glance

LPGA TOUR and ROYAL & ANCIENT GOLF CLUB

AIG WOMEN'S BRITISH OPEN

Site: Milton Keynes, England.

Course: Woburn GC. Yardage: 6,585. Par: 72.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Purse: $4.5 million. Winner's share: $675,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 7:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Georgia Hall.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Last week: Jin Young Ko won the Evian Championship.

Notes: This is the first time since 1960 that LPGA majors were held in consecutive weeks. Joyce Ziske won the Women's Western Open and Mickey Wright won the LPGA Championship in 1960. ... Jin Young Ko is the first woman since Inbee Park in 2015 to win at least two majors in one season. ... Ariya Jutanugarn won the Women's British Open the last time it was held at Woburn in 2016. ... Ko returns to No. 1 after her victory in the Evian Championship. Her current ranking includes 27 finishes in the top 10, including five victories on the LPGA Tour and two victories on the Korean LPGA. ... Lexi Thompson skipped the Women's British Open last year, saying she needed a mental break from the game. ... Hall last year became the second woman from England to win the Women's British Open. The other was Karen Stupples in 2004. ... Yani Tseng (2010-11) is the only player to win back-to-back since the Women's British Open became an LPGA major in 2001.

Next week: Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

Online: www.lpga.com and www.randa.org

___

PGA TOUR

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Greensboro, N.C.

Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: 7,127. Par: 70.

Purse: $6.2 million. Winner's share; $1,116,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS Sports).

Defending champion: Brandt Snedeker.

FedEx Cup leader: Brooks Koepka.

Last week: Brooks Koepka won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Collin Morikawa won the Barracuda Championship.

Notes: This is the final tournament of the FedEx Cup regular season. The top 125 players in the standings retain full PGA Tour cards for next year and are eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs. ... Alex Noren is at No. 125 by two points over Austin Cook and Richy Werenski. ... Every player from No. 103 through No. 138 in the FedEx Cup is in the field. Dominic Bozzelli (No. 139) was first alternate at the start of the week. ... With his victory last week, Brooks Koepka already has clinched the $2 million bonus for leading the FedEx Cup in the regular season. ... Even with $10 million in bonus money for the leading 10 players in the regular season, Paul Casey at No. 8 is the only player from the top 10 in the field. Casey can move up as high as No. 4 in the Wyndham Rewards, which would be worth an additional $500,000. ... Jordan Spieth (No. 67) is playing for the first time since losing a playoff to Patrick Reed in 2013. ... Two-time major champion Martin Kaymer, at No. 146, is playing for the first time in four years.

Next week: The Northern Trust.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

ELLIE MAE CLASSIC AT TPC STONEBRAE

Site: Hayward, Calif.

Course: TPC Stonebrae. Yardage: 7,024. Par: 70.

Purse: $600,000. Winner's share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Trevor Cone.

Points leader: Xinjun Zhang.

Last week: Harry Higgs won the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

Next week: Winco Foods Portland Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Bernhard Langer won the Senior British Open.

Next tournament: Dick's Sporting Goods Open on Aug. 16-18.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Scott McCarron.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Brooks Koepka won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Next tournament: D+D Real Czech Masters on Aug. 15-18.

Race to Dubai leader: Shane Lowry.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

OTHER TOURS

Challenge Tour: Vierumaki Finnish Challenge, Vierumaki Resort, Vierumaki, Finland. Defending champion: Kim Koivu. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Mackenzie Tour: Edmonton Championship, Edmonton CC, Edmonton, Alberta. Defending champion: Tyler McCumber. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

Sunshine Tour: Royal Swazi Spa Challenge, Royal Swazi Spa CC, Mbabane, Swaziland. Defending champion: Andre De Decker. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Staysure Tour: PGA Seniors Championship, London GC, Ash, England. Defending champion: Philip Golding. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

Japan LPGA: Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies, Narusawa GC, Yamanashi, Japan. Defending champion: Ah-reum Hwang. Online: www.lpga.or.jp