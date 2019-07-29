Lake Placid’s Olympic Center to be renovated

New York's Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) has approved plans to modernize Lake Placid's Olympic Center.

Preliminary work is expected to get under way in November and be completed in 2022, in time for the 2023 Winter World University Games.

The $100 million project announced Monday includes renovation of the figure skating, hockey and speed skating venues used in the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics. It will be the first major upgrade to these facilities since the Adirondack Mountain village hosted the Winter Olympics for the second time.

Also among upgrades being considered are a new multi-level parking garage, new hospitality suites for Herb Brooks Arena, and an open-air viewing deck overlooking both the Olympic outdoor speed skating oval and Main Street.

ORDA manages the Olympic venues in the region.