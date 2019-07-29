Hernandez’s homer leads Pawtucket to 11-7 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Gorkys Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to an 11-7 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Monday.

The home run by Hernandez capped a four-run inning and gave the Red Sox an 11-7 lead after Juan Centeno hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Domingo Tapia (4-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Fernando Salas (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Four IronPigs (Phil Gosselin, Ali Castillo, Shane Robinson and Matt McBride) recorded three hits each in the losing effort.