Viloria’s double leads DSL Phillies Red to 4-3 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Uziel Viloria hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Phillies Red to a 4-3 win over the DSL Twins on Monday.

The double by Viloria, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Phillies Red a 3-1 lead before Viloria stole home later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, DSL Twins cut into the lead on a single by Wilfri Castro that scored Luis Baez and Alexander Pena.

Cristofer Adames (4-0) got the win in relief while Julio Bonilla (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Phillies Red improved to 5-1 against DSL Twins this season.