Caceres leads AZL Angels to 8-5 win over AZL Cubs 1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Kelvin Caceres allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the AZL Angels over the AZL Cubs 1 in an 8-5 win on Monday.

Caceres (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing three runs.

Down 1-0, the AZL Angels took the lead for good with six runs in the first inning. The AZL Angels sent 10 men to the plate as Drevian Williams-Nelson hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by William Rivera en route to the five-run lead.

The AZL Angels later tacked on two runs in the third when Williams-Nelson hit an RBI double and Rivera scored when a runner was thrown out to secure the victory.

Joe Nahas (0-1) allowed five runs and got two outs in the Arizona League game.