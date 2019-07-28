Kloffenstein, Quinones and Burland shut out Spokane, Vancouver wins 6-0

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Adam Kloffenstein, Luis Quinones and Gage Burland combined for a shutout as the Vancouver Canadians defeated the Spokane Indians 6-0 on Sunday.

Kloffenstein (3-2) went five scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven and walking four to pick up the win. Teodoro Ortega (2-2) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Vancouver extended its lead when Tanner Morris and Trevor Schwecke drew walks with the bases loaded.

The Canadians later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Will Robertson hit an RBI single, while Schwecke and Jesus Lopez both drove in a run in the eighth.

The Indians were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Canadians' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.