Bolton leads Altoona to 3-1 win over Richmond

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Cody Bolton allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Altoona Curve over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Bolton (1-1) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking three to get the win.

Richmond started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Bryce Johnson stole second and then scored on a single by Peter Maris.

After tying the game in the first, the Curve took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Brett Pope singled.

The Curve tacked on another run in the sixth when Bralin Jackson hit an RBI single, bringing home Bligh Madris.

Logan Webb (1-3) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out six in the Eastern League game.