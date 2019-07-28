Robert Hight raced to 50th NHRA Funny Car victory

Robert Hight raced to his 50th Funny Car victory Sunday at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals.

The points leader won for the fifth time this season and second straight year at Sonoma, beating Matt Hagan in the final with a 3.973-second run at 325.45 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. Hight is the third Funny Car driver to reach 50 victories.

"The first national event I ever attended was right here, and I never honestly dreamed I would get to drive a Funny Car," Hight said. "I still have to pinch myself. It's hard to believe I'm at 50. We had to step up in the final. We didn't want to get outrun, and we really pushed in the final and got the win."

Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Torrence raced to his second victory of the season and third overall, beating Clay Millican with a 3.804 at 320.20.

Anderson won for the second straight race and the 93rd time in his career. He topped Alex Laughlin with a 6.602 at 208.71 in a Camaro.

Points leader Hines made it a double-win weekend with his seventh victory of the year and 55th overall, edging Matt Smith with a 6.790 at 198.00 on a Harley-Davidson. Hines won the Mickey Thompson Pro Bike Battle bonus event Saturday.