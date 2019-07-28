Orf’s double leads San Antonio to 10-6 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Nate Orf hit a three-run double in the fifth inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 10-6 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday.

The double by Orf came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Missions a 5-2 lead. Later in the inning, David Freitas hit an RBI single, scoring Orf.

Following the big inning, the Storm Chasers tied the game in the seventh inning when Kelvin Gutierrez hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Elier Hernandez.

The Missions took the lead for good in the eighth when Lucas Erceg scored on a groundout.

Danny Coulombe (1-0) got the win in relief while Gabe Speier (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.