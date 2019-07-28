Senior, Pratt lead Auburn to 10-5 win over Mahoning Valley

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Eric Senior hit a two-run triple in the first inning, and Andrew Pratt hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three as the Auburn Doubledays beat the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 10-5 on Sunday.

The triple by Senior started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Doubledays a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Onix Vega hit an RBI double and then scored on a triple by J.T. Arruda.

The Doubledays later added two runs in the second, one in the fifth, and two in the seventh to secure the victory.

Dylan Beasley (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Mahoning Valley starter Jhonneyver Gutierrez (2-5) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Mahoning Valley is 4-2 against Auburn this season.