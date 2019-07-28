Donahue scores on strikeout in 10th, Tennessee beats Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Christian Donahue scored on a wild pitch and Zach Davis scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tennessee Smokies to a 4-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday.

In the bottom of the inning, Chattanooga scored on a single by Stuart Fairchild that brought home Calten Daal. However, the rally ended when Jordan Minch struck Tyler Stephenson out to end the game.

Reliever Manuel Rondon (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two over two scoreless innings. Juan Martinez (2-3) went two innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Vimael Machin doubled and singled in the win.