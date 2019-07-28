Skender, Ruiz lead the way for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Ethan Skender homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the Dayton Dragons 7-1 on Sunday.

Agustin Ruiz doubled and singled twice with two runs for Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne started the scoring in the second inning when Justin Lopez hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Skender.

The TinCaps later added three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. In the fourth, Skender and Tucupita Marcano hit RBI singles, while Ruiz scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fort Wayne left-hander Cullen Dana (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jhon De Jesus (2-10) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and three hits over three innings.