Back-to-back homers by Ferguson, Tucker fuel Round Rock win

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Drew Ferguson and Kyle Tucker connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Round Rock Express to a 13-9 victory over Iowa Cubs on Sunday. The Express swept the three-game series with the win.

Ferguson hit a two-run shot before Tucker hit a solo shot that gave the Express a 3-0 lead.

The Express later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Ferguson homered and singled twice, driving in three runs in the win. Alex De Goti homered and doubled, scoring three runs while driving in two.

Ralph Garza (7-1) got the win in relief while Danny Hultzen (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Several Cubs chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Phillip Evans doubled twice and singled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. The Cubs also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.

Round Rock improved to 11-5 against Iowa this season.