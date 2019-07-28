Nunez’s sac fly leads GCL Marlins to 6-4 win over GCL Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Nasim Nunez drove in Daniel Paulino with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, leading the GCL Marlins to a 6-4 win over the GCL Cardinals on Sunday.

Paulino scored on the play to give the GCL Marlins a 5-4 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single by Walner Espinal.

The GCL Marlins tacked on another run in the ninth when Omar Lebron hit an RBI single, bringing home Nunez.

Eliezer Rodriguez (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Anthony Trompiz (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Several GCL Cardinals chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits. William Jimenez singled twice, scoring two runs.