Suárez, VanMeter hit homers, Reds beat Rockies 3-1

Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker, right, is forced out at second as Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) turns the double play on a Joey Votto ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Cincinnati. AP Photo

Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer, Josh VanMeter added a solo shot, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Saturday night.

Anthony DeSclafani and three relief pitchers teamed up to limit the Rockies to five hits, one day after Colorado piled up 14 hits on the way to a 12-2 win.

Wandy Peralta, Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias combined to face the minimum 12 batters over the final four innings, helped by two double plays and some questionable baserunning by the Rockies. Iglesias earned his 18th save.

Colorado's Raimel Tapia took off from second and never stopped running on a one-out liner by Charlie Blackmon that was easily flagged down by left fielder Jesse Winker. Tapia was across the plate when he was thrown out at second for an inning-ending double play.

VanMeter gave the Reds a 1-0 lead in the second against Chi Chi González with his third homer in three games and fourth overall.

Suárez followed in the third with his 28th home run of the season, a massive two-run shot into the upper deck in left field.

DeSclafani (6-5), coming off a career-high 11 strikeouts in his previous start on June 21, left after giving up two hits to start the sixth. He allowed four hits and one run with three walks and five strikeouts.

Travis Story reached on an infield single, moved to second on a balk, went to third on a groundout and scored the only run allowed by DeSclafani on a sacrifice fly by Nolan Arenado in the fourth.

González (0-3), recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game, lasted 5 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and three runs with two walks and three strikeouts. He also hit a batter.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP David Hernandez (shoulder fatigue) threw a bullpen session on Friday and will most likely throw at least one session of live batting practice before being activated.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Rookie RHP Peter Lambert (2-2) is scheduled to make his first career start against Cincinnati.

Reds: LHP Alex Wood is expected to make his 2019 debut after spending the season on the injured list with lower back spasms.