Pearson’s single leads Fort Myers to 4-3 win over Lakeland

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Jacob Pearson hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to a 4-3 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Saturday.

The single by Pearson, part of a two-run inning, gave the Miracle a 1-0 lead before Andrew Bechtold hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Trailing 4-1, the Flying Tigers cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jon Rosoff hit a two-run single.

Fort Myers right-hander Bailey Ober (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Elvin Rodriguez (9-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over five innings.

Chad Sedio doubled and singled twice for the Flying Tigers. Reece Hampton tripled and singled, also stealing a base.