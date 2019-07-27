Vizcaino leads Tampa to 2-0 win over Jupiter

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Alexander Vizcaino allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Tampa Tarpons over the Jupiter Hammerheads in a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Vizcaino (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

Both runs for Tampa came in the fifth inning when Leonardo Molina hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Pablo Olivares.

Trevor Rogers (5-8) went seven innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out 10 to take the tough loss in the Florida State League game.

The Hammerheads were blanked for the 15th time this season, while the Tarpons' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.